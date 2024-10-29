Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Ranger Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $93,011.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,803.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

