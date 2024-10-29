Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. 947,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.