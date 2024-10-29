Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $9.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 469.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 2,869,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

