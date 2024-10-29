Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $534.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,387. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.73 and a 200 day moving average of $501.36. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

