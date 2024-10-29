Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $76.65 million and $5.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004054 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.