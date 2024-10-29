Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Sells 90,189 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 15.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,496,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000.

DFAC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

