Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.