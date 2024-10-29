Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.320-8.870 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.32-8.87 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $313.36 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $317.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.