Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,442,641 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

