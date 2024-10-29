QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,739,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $545,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.18 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

