PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

NYSE PVH opened at $95.59 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $26,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

