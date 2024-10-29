Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 102,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,350. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.