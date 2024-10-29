Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 6.8 %

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

