Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Proximus stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

