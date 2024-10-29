ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.68, but opened at $48.06. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 373,066 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $495,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

