Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,181.0 days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.27.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.