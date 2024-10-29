ProFrac (ACDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.81. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 786,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $5,102,392.57. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,197,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,502,093.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,933,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,207,161. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

