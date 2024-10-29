Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 49,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 239,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Power Metals Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

