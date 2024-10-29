PhoneX (PXHI) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PhoneX to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 6.74 PhoneX Competitors $681.09 million $27.36 million 198.82

Profitability

PhoneX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PhoneX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -372.08% -32.42% -0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PhoneX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX Competitors 245 1009 1808 75 2.55

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 94.83%. Given PhoneX’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PhoneX rivals beat PhoneX on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

