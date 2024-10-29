Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Boston Partners grew its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after buying an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after buying an additional 395,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $109.86 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.