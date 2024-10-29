Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 1.6 %

PHAR stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $599.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

