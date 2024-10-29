PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 85.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.