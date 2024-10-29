PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 197.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

