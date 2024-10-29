PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 158,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.52. 1,304,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,805,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

