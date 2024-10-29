PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,687. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

