PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 179358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 287,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,751,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,820,301.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,239,400 shares of company stock worth $138,211,387. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

