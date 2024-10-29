PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.920-3.960 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

