Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.30 million and $1.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000425 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,332,663 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.