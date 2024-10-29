Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,878,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

