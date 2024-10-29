Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 207,182 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

