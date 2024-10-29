Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 211,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.2% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 151,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

