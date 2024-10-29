Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,410 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

