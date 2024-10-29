Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 185.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.