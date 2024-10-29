Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of PTTTS stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About Palmetto Real Estate Trust

Palmetto Real Estate Trust has been organized as a qualified real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code and the applicable state laws. The primary business of the Trust is the ownership, development and rental of various properties throughout South Carolina. A substantial percentage of revenue is derived from tenants in one shopping center.

