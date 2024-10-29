Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of PTTTS stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
About Palmetto Real Estate Trust
