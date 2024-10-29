PaLM AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.23 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and $175,412.97 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,705.72 or 0.99722159 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,269.58 or 0.99107028 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35595828 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $178,315.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

