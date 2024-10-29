Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099,993 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

