Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 31,084.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Vistra Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:VST opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

