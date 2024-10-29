Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

XPO opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

