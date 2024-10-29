Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,184,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,374 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $54,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

