Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $420,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 47,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,377,000 after acquiring an additional 934,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,480,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $373.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.