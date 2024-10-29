Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 711 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

