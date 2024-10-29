Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 698 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,478,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 48.2% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $18,409,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $495.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.41. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $346.45 and a one year high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

