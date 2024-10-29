Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.90. 10,876,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 56,248,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.24 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,161,000 after acquiring an additional 189,189 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

