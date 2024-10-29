Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
