Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,312,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,300,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $549.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 211.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 226.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,611,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 408,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.