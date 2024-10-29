Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the September 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF comprises 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COWG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 30,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0322 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.