PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $160.15 million and $1.47 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.18374156 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,294,881.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

