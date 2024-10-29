OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

OUT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 327,125 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 210,208 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth about $22,724,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

