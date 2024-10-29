Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $310.93 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,879.65 or 0.99240194 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,525.75 or 0.98751588 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,864,723 coins and its circulating supply is 690,859,162 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
