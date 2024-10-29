Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,179 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.40 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $346.45 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

